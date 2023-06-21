STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (WJW) – A sheriff’s department in California is sharing details about the rescue of a mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a 12-year-old boy who told investigators the “father of his little brother” had a gun and was “trying to kill” his mom.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Angel Primitivo Garcia, was seen holding the woman in a car .

In a dramatic intervention, deputies negotiated with Garcia until he released the woman, and he was taken into custody.

Garcia is now facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, domestic violence, child endangerment, burglary, criminal threats, and brandishing of a replica firearm.