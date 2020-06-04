Deputies rescue hungry bear trapped inside vehicle

COLFAX, Calif. (WJW) — A hungry bear got stuck in a car during a search for food.

According to Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call earlier this week.

When they arrived, they found a bear locked inside a vehicle.

Deputies broke the window and were able to get the bear out safely.

It’s not clear how it got inside but officials say there was probably some type of food inside the bear could smell.

The vehicle was severely damaged.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to make sure there are no leftovers, food, candy wrappers, beverages or other snacks inside your vehicle. They also say to remember to lock your car door and your home.