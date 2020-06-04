1  of  4
Breaking News
Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Live Blog: George Floyd Death protests aftermath in Ohio and across the country Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Deputies rescue hungry bear trapped inside vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLFAX, Calif. (WJW) — A hungry bear got stuck in a car during a search for food.

According to Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call earlier this week.

When they arrived, they found a bear locked inside a vehicle.

Deputies broke the window and were able to get the bear out safely.

It’s not clear how it got inside but officials say there was probably some type of food inside the bear could smell.

The vehicle was severely damaged.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to make sure there are no leftovers, food, candy wrappers, beverages or other snacks inside your vehicle. They also say to remember to lock your car door and your home.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral