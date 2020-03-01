Deputies: Mother arrested for driving under the influence, hitting 11-year-old son with car

FOYIL, Okla. (WJW) — A woman is behind bars after deputies said she hit her 11-year-old son with a car when he and her husband tried to stop her from driving under the influence.

According to FOX 32, Ashley Blizzard, 31, knocked the boy to the ground with the driver’s door as she was leaving. He said in the arrest report she “ran over his hands.”

When deputies arrived on scene, they found her inside the vehicle with her two-year-old. They also discovered a “broken device commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.”

The news outlet reports that Blizzard is now facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, child abuse, and driving under the influence.