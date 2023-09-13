MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Charges are pending against two Madison Middle School students who allegedly planned on “shooting up the school” on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, learned that the students discussed the shooting on Tuesday, and one of them sent a text message to a classmate urging them not to go to Grace Street school on Wednesday. That text included a gun emoji.

A student who received that message told a parent, who reported it to the sheriff’s office, according to an incident report.

Deputies then made contact with the students and their families. Both students admitted to talking about the attack.

The girl who allegedly made the threat told deputies she was being bullied and that she felt suicidal.

“When asked about the statements she made, [the juvenile] advised that she was going to go to school [Wednesday] and shoot whoever she sees,” reads one responding deputy’s report. “[She] advised that she had notified a few of her friends to stay home from school. [She] advised that she was going to shoot other students/teachers and then shoot herself.”

That girl didn’t have access to firearms but said her classmate told her he would help, and that he planned to bring two guns to the school on Wednesday morning.

The girl was taken to a hospital on an emergency medical committal, according to the report. Her cell phone was seized. Madison Local Schools Superintendent Rob Peterson was then notified, according to the report.

That other student told police the girl approached him about bringing guns to school, but he didn’t think she was serious. Deputies then showed him pictures of the guns he had previously sent to her.

That boy was also taken to a hospital on an emergency medical committal.

No other students are believed to be involved.

A statement from Superintendent Rob Peterson seen Wednesday on the school’s website reads, in part:

As school safety is of the utmost importance to Madison Local Schools, I also ensure you that these students will be dealt with by the school district with the most severe consequences possible. Out of abundance of caution, the district has requested an additional Richland County Sheriff’s Office presence within the district for the rest of the week. Please know that it is safe to send your child to school today and moving forward. Thank you for your understanding in this matter. Madison Local School District Superintendent Rob Peterson

The sheriff’s office filed charges with the county prosecutor’s office on Wednesday morning. The incident report lists a charge of inducing panic, which can be a second-degree felony if the violation involves a school, under Ohio Revised Code.

The students are expected to be held at the county juvenile detention center upon release from the hospital, and won’t be in school.