Deputies issue reminder about blowing grass clippings into street, say it poses hazard for bikers

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is reminding homeowners to be careful where they’re blowing grass clippings.

Deputies issued the notice on social media said it can be dangerous for bikers.

“As it appears most everyone is out mowing their yards on this beautiful day we remind you to try your best not to blow the grass onto the roadways. Our local motorcycle enthusiasts would greatly appreciate it as they are also out enjoying the beautiful day and would like to ride safely to their destinations,” they said in the post.

Other cities also asking residents to be mindful of dumping grass clippings down storm drains, which can cause clogging and lead to flooding.

