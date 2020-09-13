Deputies help Ohio wildlife center rescue injured bald eagle

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio sheriff’s deputies went above and beyond the call of duty Saturday to help an injured bald eagle.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Woltz and Carey aided Crows Hollow Wildlife Care, a wildlife sanctuary located in Richwood, in a roadside rescue.

Photos show the injured bird lying in what appears to be branches or a downed tree.

The wildlife center says that not only did the officers help rescue the eagle, but it was apparent they “have great compassion for animals.”

The Crows Hollow team has been rescuing and rehabilitating Ohio’s native wildlife for a combined 48 years. The organization provides “sound science to those inquiring how to best help animals in distress and prevent wildlife conflicts.”

You can donate or learn more about the organization by visiting their Facebook page.

