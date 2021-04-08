Deputies find abandoned 4-month-old baby face down in woods

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJW) – Deputies found a 4-month-old baby face down in the Michigan woods Wednesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to reports of a 37-year-old woman wandering around an Orion Township neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. She reportedly had been hiding in bushes and ringing residents’ doorbells. She also believed she was being chased.

After interviewing the woman, officials determined at one point she had an infant with her.

Thirty minutes after learning the infant was missing, deputies found him in a wooded area on the banks of a creek. He was in a hypothermic state.

Deputies removed the child’s wet clothing and wrapped him in blankets. He was reportedly taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and observation. The child has since been placed in the care of child protective services.

It is unclear how long the infant had been in the woods.

Deputies believe the case may involve prescription drug abuse.

A warrant is being sought for the mother’s arrest on suspected child abuse.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able to locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”