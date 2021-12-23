Deputies find $90K in stolen items during Ohio traffic stop

DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW)– Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies discovered about $90,000 of stolen high-end items during a traffic stop last week.

Deputies stopped the car for speeding, and arrested Oleg Lazanovitch, Vitaly Chaika and Iryna Karp on theft-related charges.

(Photo courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s)

The sheriff’s office said they found luggage stuffed with name-brand purses and clothing with the price tags intact. Also inside the car were numerous blank checks from multiple businesses, electronic sensor tag removal devices and multiple identification cards with photos of the suspects by other names.

The trio from Florida was taken to the Delaware County jail.