MINERAL CITY, Ohio (WJW) — Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot an armed man who was trying to enter a home, in violation of a protection order.

Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect against whom she had a protection order was at her home and that she was hiding for her safety.

Audio released from 911 calls indicates he was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The woman called dispatchers after she saw his truck outside her Third Street home.

“I don’t know if he’s watching me or what he’s doing, because I don’t know how he knows I just got home,” she said. “He knocked on my door but I’m afraid to look out the window.”

Deputies who arrived on-scene spoke with the man, who said he had a weapon. Deputies called in backup and an ambulance.

“Talks with the subject broke down,” reads the release. The man then tried to get into the home and “refused to obey commands to stop.” Deputies then fired a “less lethal” round at the subject.

“The male then turned, drew and fired a weapon,” the release states. “Deputies returned fire and stopped the threat.”

A Mineral City Fire Department ambulance team was called to the scene. The man’s wounds, however, were fatal, the release states.

The Tuscarawas County coroner is expected to release the suspect’s name.