CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities found a person being held against his will as they investigated the murder of a Stark County man.

It started when the body of Joseph Aaron Pomeroy, 32, of Plain Township, was found along the side of Hardington Avenue NE in Canton Township on May 10.

Days later, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Correll Avenue NE in Canton. There, they found a victim being kept in the basement. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested three suspects in connection with the homicide and hostage:

Jeremy Morlock, 43: aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Clayton Smart, 24: complicity to commit aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Mary Ann Soliday, 34: complicity to commit aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Jeremy Morlock (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Clayton Smart (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Mary Ann Soliday (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said it issued a warrant for a fourth suspect, 27-year-old Andrew Williams. He was last seen on 8th Street NE in Canton. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.