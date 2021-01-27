Department of Homeland Security issues terror advisory bulletin in light of ‘heightened threat environment in U.S.’

**For more on the Capitol insurrection, watch below.

(WJW) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin in light of a “heightened threat environment across the United States.”

The bulletin was issued Wednesday, and it expires on April 30.

The acting secretary of Homeland Security issued the bulletin “after consultation with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners,” according to a press release.

According to the release, the threat is “likely to persist over the coming weeks.”

The department does not have any information to indiciate a specific, credible plot, the release states.

But it went on to say:

“However, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”

The Department of Homeland Security asks the public to report any suspicious activity and threats of violence, including online, to local law enforcement or FBI.

The bulletin comes after the deadly Capitol seige on Jan. 6.