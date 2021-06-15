Dentist charged with sexually abusing patients during procedures

LOS ANGELES, California (AP/WJW) — A Los Angeles dentist has been charged with sexually abusing nine women while they were undergoing procedures.

Emad Fathy Moawad was charged with more than a dozen counts Monday.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that between 2013 and 2018, Moawad molested patients ranging from 27 to 73 years old, mainly low-income and immigrant women.

The Los Angeles Times says a woman who sued Moawad alleged that he repeatedly groped her while she was under anesthesia and that once she even ran from the room to escape him.

Moawad hasn’t entered a plea to the criminal charges.

“This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear,” District Attorney George Gascón shared with FOX 8 sister station KTLA. “We are asking other possible victims to come forward and help us keep our community safe.”

Moawad is facing nine counts of sexual battery by restraint, three counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of attempted sexual penetration by use of force, the DA’s office said in a news release.