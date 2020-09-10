Dense Fog Advisory: Visibility a quarter mile or less across Northeast Ohio

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of Northeast Ohio Thursday morning.

Visibility is under a quarter of a mile in some areas.

This is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

The NWS warns of hazardous driving conditions.

The advisory is in effect through 8 a.m.

