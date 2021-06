CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. for most of Northeast Ohio Friday.

This affects Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

The National Weather Service is warning of widespread fog with visibilities down to ¼ mile, which could make driving hazardous.

Take your time as you head out on the roads.

