Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much of NE Ohio

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the area until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Visibility has dropped to below a mile in some communities.

Clouds rule the day with pockets of drizzle around. Highs in the low 40’s.

We’re tracking a few showers tonight through Thursday. Scattered to spotty rain and or snow showers tomorrow along with lots of clouds and drizzle.

Temperatures trending above average this last week of 2021. So far, Cleveland has secured the 6th spot on the warmest December on record list.

We’re ringing in the New Year on a MILD note. 50’s on tap. Showers arrive after 2AM so no travels worries surrounding the ball drop.

Ready for the cold! Changes in the New Year. Trending colder.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Temperatures above normal throughout the week then COLD returns!

Quick update comparing this year’s seasonal snow through December over the last 10 years: