(WJW) — While Americans are facing pain at the pump and sticker shock at the supermarket, Denny’s is launching a breakfast deal hoping to give customers the most for their money.

The new Endless Breakfast promotion is offering endless fluffy buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and crispy hash browns for $6.99 from now until June 21 – dine in only.

Meat lovers can upgrade by adding bacon or sausage to the meal for an extra 99 cents.

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon.