Dennis Kucinich’s campaign mailer shows bloody, bullet-riddled Cleveland sign

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland mayoral candidate Dennis Kucinich is gaining attention for his campaign’s direct mail.

The fliers show a bullet-riddled and bloody Cleveland sign. Its in the signature font used by Destination Cleveland, the city’s visitors bureau. The other side highlights recent crime statistics for the city, including 39 shootings during a June weekend.

(Image courtesy: Dennis Kucinich campaign)

“The image is disturbing, but the fear and apprehension and anxiety being experienced by Clevelanders in neighborhoods all across this city are far beyond disturbing,” Kucinich said in a news release. “And city officials and candidates who are not paying attention and ignoring this crisis don’t understand what’s going on or what to do about it. Every other positive thing we want to do in this city depends, first and foremost, on making Cleveland a safer city.”

Kucinich served as Cleveland mayor from 1977 to 1979 and was often referred to as, “The boy mayor.” He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1997, then lost to Rep. Marcy Kaptur in 2012 during Democratic primary after the districts were redrawn.

Fellow mayoral candidate Justin Bibb was quick to respond to the direct mail.

“This is the worst kind of politics — it’s dangerous, divisive and damaging. Clevelanders will not be fooled by this fear mongering,” he said on Twitter on Friday.