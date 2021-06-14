Dennis Kucinich to make an announcement on Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been no secret that former Cleveland mayor and congressman Dennis Kucinich has been exploring a run for Cleveland mayor again.

Monday night, we’ll finally know the answer.

He was mayor of Cleveland from 1977 to 1979.

He said in February of 2021 that he had formed an exploratory committee to consider another run.

Early polls from Baldwin Wallace University had showed him as an early frontrunner.

In an interview with FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson Friday, Kucinich said he wasn’t ready to make an announcement just yet.

However, he’s scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. Monday at the Script Cleveland sign in Tremont.

Count on FOX 8 for coverage.