Dennis Kucinich calls on Cleveland Public Power to lower rates for customers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland Mayor and US Representative Dennis Kucinich has called for an immediate rate cut for Cleveland Public Power customers.

“It is unconscionable that at a time when people are hurting financially, and when CPP’s rates are higher than First Energy’s, for the city to be stockpiling cash,” Kucinich said in a press release.

He cited Mayor Frank Jackson’s most recent estimates which showed CPP’s accounts had a surplus of $18.5 million, $21.3 million and $26.4 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Kucinich says CPP is looking at a surplus between $32.8 million to $36.6 million in 2020.

“The city for one year sat on a consultant’s report which criticized CPPs high rates, while the surpluses kept building! The consultant also recommended wholly unnecessary rate increases, which, given the city’s policies, would build even more surpluses and damage CPP’s standing with its customers,” Kucinich said.

Now Kucinich is calling for CPP to offer lower rates to customers. He argues that the public power company should not sit on large cash surpluses, especially during hard economic times such as those presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 8 has reached out to CPP for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

