AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The family of Jayland Walker, along with more than a hundred people from Northeast Ohio, rallied in Washington, D.C. one year after his death.

Walker was shot 46 times by eight Akron police officers after a high-speed chase, in which he fired a shot from his car, on June 27, 2022.

Tuesday, over a dozen organizations from Northeast Ohio gathered to demand that the Department of Justice open an investigation into the Akron Police Department.

“We are here today to tell the Department of Justice a pattern or practice evaluation needs to be done in the city of Akron,” said Judi Hill, president of the Akron branch of the NAACP.

While demonstrators marched in Washington, the Akron community gathered for a celebration of Walker’s life at Summit Lake Park.

“Everyone wasn’t able to make it to Washington D.C., but the community still cares. Everyone is still upset,” said organizer Kenneth Brooks.

Organizers are hosting several events this week in Jayland’s honor.

“All we’ve ever wanted was justice for Jayland Walker. We will continue to try and get it. We will continue to show solidarity as a community and do things like this,” said Brooks.