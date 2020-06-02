Demonstrators protest in Hudson, call for justice

Photos courtesy Peggy and Ed Gallek









HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The call for justice for George Floyd and equality is now showing up in communities everywhere including one of Northeast Ohio’s quietest suburbs.

A couple dozen peaceful protesters were standing on the square in Hudson Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters held signs saying “Black Lives Matter,” and that racism and hatred must end.

People driving by honked horns and showed support. Catch photos from the event above.

