LIVE: Demonstrators march to Cleveland mayor’s house, demanding justice for Desmond Franklin

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Community members are marching to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home Saturday morning to call for justice in the shooting death of Desmond Franklin, 24.

According to the Cleveland chapter of Black Lives Matter, participants are demanding the firing and arrest of Jose Garcia.

Franklin was shot and killed in April by Garcia, an off-duty Cleveland Police officer who was driving an unmarked vehicle.

Garcia encountered Franklin and a 17-year-old boy at a local convenient store. He believed they were possibly involved in criminal activity.

Garcia and Franklin reportedly exchanged words, before departing in their separate vehicles.

There was then an encounter in the area of West 25th and Pearl between the two groups. Garcia alleges says one of the suspects showed a weapon, prompting him to open fire through his vehicle’s window and striking Franklin in the head.

This caused Franklin to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a cemetery. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say Franklin’s teenage passenger took off and was later taken into custody.

Garcia was not injured during the incident. The NAACP says he reported the incident as self-defense.

Since his death, Franklin’s loved ones, as well as dozens of Cleveland community members, have called for justice. Several protests and marches have been held in his honor.

