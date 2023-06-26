AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – More than 100 demonstrators are expected to board buses late Monday heading to the nation’s capital for the anniversary of the fatal police involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The national march in Washington D.C. is expected to go to the U.S. Department of Justice where demonstrators, joined by supporters from across the country, intend to present letters demanding a federal patterns and practices investigation of the Akron Police Department and other police departments across the country.

Walker was shot more than 40 times while running from police following a brief chase in which he fired a shot from his car.

The eight officers involved in the fatal shooting were determined to have broken no laws by a special grand jury convened by the Ohio Attorney General’s office and a months long investigation of the incident by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Among those helping to organize Tuesday’s march is Akron NAACP President Judi Hill, who was flying to Washington ahead of the buses on Monday to begin preparations for Tuesday’s march.

Hill, along with U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes, had previously written letters to the D.O.J. making the same demands.

“We have talked about it in the local market. We have spoken with our officials in town and we have really tried to do our best, but we believe that a pattern and practice investigation is necessary for us to get any kind of justice,” Hill said before departing for Washington.

“The key is, we are not stopping. I think one of the commitments we made is we want to continue this effort, we want to continue saying it loud and clear,” she added.

“We have possibility with a new mayor, we have the oversight board that’s working through their process and so I believe we are ripe for change we are at that right environment for change and the only thing in the way is us,” said Hill.

The buses are expecting to depart from the First Congregational Church in Akron where Senior Minister, Rev. Nanette Pitt was also planning to join Tuesday’s march.

“I hope that this accomplishes a change within our society, an awareness that I think there are very few people who would say they want the kind of violence we have seen in our community over the last number of years and I think we all want to have a safe, equitable, just community to live in. My hope is that this would be one of the steps we can take to securing an equitable and safe place for all people,” said Pitt.

“There are patterns and practices that are perhaps deeply woven into the fabric of our society, maybe so much so that we don’t question them if they don’t affect us and those are the things we need to look at so we have a community where everyone can live safely and happily,” she added.

The march is planned early Tuesday afternoon, rain or shine, with the buses returning to Akron at midnight Tuesday.