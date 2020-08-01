Demonstrators flood South Carolina streets to protest Confederate monument

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJW) — Demonstrators have gathered in South Carolina to protest for and against a Confederate soldier monument.

According to FOX Carolina, the monument is located at Springwood Cemetery in Greenville.

It was reportedly erected in 1891 and modeled after a local Confederate soldier named James Lignon.

Protesters sporting Black Lives Matter signs stood in front of the statue, demanding it be moved.

Similarly, dozens in favor of keeping the monument showed up to the demonstration as well.

