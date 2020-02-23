Demolition company apologizes after tearing down wrong home in Texas

DALLAS, Tex. (WJW) — A demolition company apologized this week after accidentally tearing down the wrong home in Dallas, Texas.

According to WFAA, the owner was planning to renovate the property after buying it from a friend who had passed away. Now he’s left with nothing.

“I stood in the kitchen when my friend was dying, two months before she passed [in 2018], and she asked me if I would save her home and not bulldoze it,” Jeremy Wenninger said. “And I did everything in my power to make that happen, and I feel like I’ve just been knocked off my feet.”

The owner of JR’s Demolition said they thought they were at the right location, but it turns out they were supposed to be several houses down.

“The house wasn’t marked [with an address], and it had no power and no gas,” Bobby Lindamood told WFAA. “All I can say is I’m sorry. It’s our worst mistake and we’ll make it right.”