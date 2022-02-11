Democrats present Ohio legislative maps proposal

(WJW) – Ohio General Assembly Democrats presented their state legislative maps proposal Friday, a solution they said to the GOP-created redistricting maps that the Ohio Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional for favoring Republicans.

During the press conference, Democrats said the Feb. 17 deadline is quickly approaching for new Ohio legislative maps to be drawn and while they believe proportional maps can be created in time, they said there’s a standstill with Republicans on what’s been proposed.

“I’m hopeful that our colleagues will work with us to adopt the fair maps the voters have demanded and the court has ordered us twice to deliver,” said State Senator Vernon Sykes, Ohio Redistricting Commission Co-Chair.

The state supreme court previously ruled both the Ohio House and Senate maps should be redrawn along with the U.S. Congressional district map created by the Republican majority Ohio General Assembly.

“The court has been clear we must draw maps that meet statewide voter preferences,” said State Senator Sykes. “The court has stated those preferences as 54% preferred Republican candidates and about 46% prefer Democratic candidates.”

Democrats said the maps presented reflect proportional representation in line with the court ruling. John Fortney, Communication Director for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus, shared a different view.

“I’m sure at this point, Democrats believe they could draw house and senate maps in crayon and watercolor and the same four members of the court would approve their unconstitutional maps. Clearly, the legislative Democrats aren’t calling the shots. Special interests from Washington, D.C. are,” said Fortney in a written statement.

Justin Bis, Executive Director of the Ohio Republican Party, released the following statement:

“Gerrymandering maps to favor Democrats has always been the goal for the liberal activists behind these lawsuits. Once again, Democrats have failed to figure out their geography problem. Their map still does not adhere to the specific constitutional requirements to keep communities together.”

The uncertainty surrounding the legislative maps has many questioning if the upcoming May primary election can continue as planned.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio previously sued over the legislative maps. Jen Miller, its executive director, said the election should be delayed, a position held by the organization since 2021.

“At the end of the day, everyone is hurt when maps are rigged for predetermined outcomes,” said Miller. “The Ohio Redistricting Commission and the Ohio General Assembly has taken voters through an unnecessary roller coaster. They’ve made excuses, they’ve missed deadlines. It’s time for the map makers just to work together.”

Hope remains for some lawmakers, including House Minority Leader State Rep. Allison Russo.

“We can hold a primary election as originally scheduled on May 3 if we take the necessary steps to promptly pass fair constitutional maps,” she said.

In 2015, Ohioans voted for the maps to be redrawn to reflect the state’s 54% Republican and 46% Democrat split.

Check the Democratic House map here and the Senate map here.