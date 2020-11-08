Democrats of Cuyahoga County hold ‘A Celebration of Democracy’ march downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Democrats of Cuyahoga County held “A Celebration of Democracy” march in Public Square on Sunday.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority led the march with more than a hundred people in attendance. Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who was just reelected, was also scheduled to speak.

The group met in front of Old Stone Church before walking through the area with flags and signs.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: