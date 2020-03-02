Democratic presidential hopeful: Tulsi Gabbard

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention at the SNHU Arena on September 7, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Nineteen presidential candidates will be attending the New Hampshire Democratic Party convention for the state’s first cattle call before the 2020 primaries. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Tulsi Gabbard

Currently: U.S. House of Representatives from Hawaii’s Second District

Past: Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Member of Honolulu City Council, Member of Hawaii House of Representatives

Health Care

Gabbard joins much of the Democratic presidential field in supporting a Medicare for All system. She lists her track record of pushing for universal health care, lower prescription drug prices, an end to government-granted monopolies for drug manufacturers and safe imported drugs.

” “No one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table and paying for life-saving medication. But that’s exactly what’s happening to millions of Americans as a result of Big Pharma’s chokehold on Medicare. They’ve managed to buy access into Congress, barring the government from negotiating cheaper prices for consumers, so they can continue to price-gouge those trying to buy life-saving medication and rake in profits at the expense of the American people,” Gabbard says.

Gun Policy

Gabbard says she supports the Second Amendment, but as says now is the time for common sense gun safety reform from both sides of the aisle. She wants to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and ban bump stocks. She also wants to stop those convicted of domestic violence from buying firearms.

Education

Gabbard criticizes the education policies of the current administration, especially Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. She supports a grant program to eliminate tuition and fees at community college, and for working and middle-class students at four-year public institutions.

“We need to make sure we are investing in the future of all of our children. In order to invest in our future, we have to provide adequate resources and meaningful accountability to ensure that all our students have equal access to quality education,” Gabbard says.

Economy

Gabbard is all about holding the big banks accountable, recognizing they have continued to grow while millions of Americans struggle since the 2008 recession. She advocates for renewable energy jobs and ending subsidies in fossil fuels.

Immigration

“We need comprehensive immigration reform to address our broken immigration laws and we need to have a serious conversation about the most effective and humane ways to compassionately secure our borders while building bridges and cooperative foreign policy with other countries. We need to ensure we have a clear, enforceable, accessible, and humane pathway to citizenship. Most urgently, we must pass DACA to ensure children who know no other home are allowed to remain in the US and take steps to ensure children are not separated from their parents. We must fund and equip agencies in charge of processing asylum claim and protect migrants, many of whom are women and children, who are going through our asylum process and fleeing natural disasters, religious persecution, or violence under an asylum status,” she writes.

Criminal Justice

“Criminal justice reform is a bipartisan issue. We can bring down costs and improve outcomes by implementing alternatives to incarceration,” Gabbard says.

The Representative from Hawaii is against for-profit and private prisons and cash bail. She’s in favor of ending what she calls the “failed war on drugs,” while legalizing marijuana.

