Democratic presidential hopeful: Pete Buttigieg

Health Care

A large part of Buttigieg’s health care plan entails cutting the cost of medications. In his Affordable Medicines for All proposal, he wants to cut out-of-pocket drug spending for seniors on Medicare and cap out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs.

As for his Medicare for All Who Want It, the former Indiana mayor says people should be able to opt in to an affordable, comprehensive public alternative. He says it will cost about $1.5 trillion over 10 years and will be funded by rolling back President Donald Trump’s corporate tax cuts.

Gun Policy

Buttigieg’s gun policy revolves around creating a standard for responsible gun ownership. That means expanded background checks, a national permit-to-purchase licensing systems, notification to law enforcement about lost of stolen guns and safe storage. He also wants to ban the sale of assault weapons and prohibit at-home 3-D firearms printing. He says we need to stop shielding the gun industry from liability for negligent practices that lead to gun violence.

Education

Buttigieg has two plans for education: one for early education and K-12, and another for higher ed and workforce development.

For younger students, he wants to provide affordable full-day child care and pre-K for all children with a $700 billion investment, which will create more than one million child development jobs. He seeks to narrow the academic opportunity gaps between high-income and low-income students, as well as launch the Education Access Corps to prepare teachers to work in Title I schools.

For older students, Buttigieg states as president, he will enable 10 million more students to graduate with-quality college degrees and credentials over the next decade. That means providing free college for those who need it and adding $120 billion to the Pell grant program. He also supports investments in technical programs and expanding apprenticeships.

Economy

He has a two-prong policy for middle and working class families: lower costs and raise incomes. Buttigieg wants to lower the cost of housing, child care, college, health care and prescription drugs. He supports a $15 minimum wage to help more than 25 million low-wage workers, an end to gender pay inequality, and higher pay standards for teachers and domestic workers.

Immigration

“Whatever drives people to move across borders—opportunity, conflict, climate change, economic insecurity—we must welcome the stranger and respect the dignity of every person,” Mayor Pete says.

His four key components: promote belonging and democracy, modernize our immigration system, protest the border and the people who arrive there, and engage with the global community. A key aspect is creating a path of citizenship for approximately 11 million undocumented people living in the United States.

Criminal Justice

“It is past time to transform the criminal legal system to one that truly promotes justice, and benefits all of us,” Buttigieg says.

To reduce incarceration, he wants to double funding for grants that promote meaningful reform, end prison time on the federal level for drug possession, legalize marijuana and eliminate mandatory minimums. A set of policies are aimed at law enforcement, like raising the legal standard for lethal force, creating a National Review Board and developing a National Police Academy.

