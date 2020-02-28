Democratic presidential hopeful: Michael Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a rally held at the Bricktown Events Center on February 27, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bloomberg is campaigning before voting starts on Super Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Michael Bloomberg

Past: Mayor of New York City

Health Care

Bloomberg says he will create a Medicare-like public option, administered by the federal government, but paid for by customer premiums. He also wants to improve and expand enrollment in the Affordable Care Act, cap health care prices, lower drug costs and ban surprise medical bills.

“The cost of health care in the U.S. is almost double what it is in other affluent countries. Yet we have a lower average life expectancy and higher infant-mortality rates than other developed nations – and President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have done little to help,” Bloomberg says.

Gun Policy

Like other Democratic president hopefuls, Bloomberg supports a more effective background check system. He wants to close the private sale loophole and the boyfriend loophole, while banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. To hold the gun industry accountable, he proposes repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, so that gun makers no longer have broad immunity in civil lawsuits.

Bloomberg says as mayor, firearm deaths decreased by 48 percent. He’s also spent $110 million to help elect candidate who are strong on gun safety, he says.

Education

Bloomberg’s education plan starts with early childhood learning with improving child care, making it affordable and guaranteeing access to full-day preschool.

“At its best, higher education serves as an engine of social mobility and a pathway to the middle class. But our current system is not fulfilling that promise,” Bloomberg says. That means making two-year public college tuition free for lowest-income students, making a four-year education affordable for middle-class families and reducing the cap on federal undergraduate student-loan payments.

For career and technical education, the former mayor says we should invest in apprenticeships and make training programs more affordable.

Economy

“President Trump likes to claim this is the best economy in history. But that ignores the fact that economic growth is concentrated in a relatively small number of regions — and families in America’s former manufacturing, agricultural and other industrial centers are struggling,” Bloomberg says.

Bloomberg says Trump “eviscerated” protections for Americans established after the 2008 financial crisis. That’s why he wants to strengthen the financial systems to Wall Street mistakes don’t threaten millions of Americans.

To create his “all-in economy,” Bloomberg aims to invest in local communities, modernize education and training, enhance worker rights and benefits, and support entrepreneurship.

Immigration

The former NYC mayor calls the our immigration system broken. His plan to protect Dreamers involves ending family separation at the border, rescinding travel bans to Muslim counties and creating a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people. He intends to shift the resources being used on the border wall to upgrade ports of entry.

Criminal Justice

To reform the country’s criminal justice system, Bloomberg wants to commit more than $22 billion to reduce the prison population and cut youth incarceration. He says he wants to raise the standards for use of force, expand funding for public defenders and invest $1 billion in young men of color. He’s also in favor of ending cash bail.

