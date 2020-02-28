Democratic presidential hopeful: Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Winyah Indigo Society Hall on February 26, 2020 in Georgetown, South Carolina. Voters in South Carolina will cast ballots to make their selection for the Democratic nominee for president on February 29. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Joe Biden

Past: Vice President of the U.S., Senator from Delaware

Health Care

Biden’s health care plans highlights the Obama Administration’s Affordable Care Act. There should be premium-free access to a public option like Medicare, he says. A large portion of his plan involves standing up to prescription drug companies by limiting launch prices and price increases, and allowing residents to by prescription drugs from other countries.

He also states the country should dedicate more resources to combat health challenges like cancer, Alzheimer’s, opioid addiction and mental health.

Gun Policy

Biden calls gun violence in this country a public health epidemic. His gun safety policies include holding gun manufacturers accountable, banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implementing gun buyback programs and requiring background checks for all gun sales. He advocates for closing various loopholes, like the hate crime loophole, by prohibiting anyone convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

Education

Biden shapes much of his policy after his wife Dr. Jill Biden, an educator for more than 30 years. She says any country that out-educates us will out-compete us.

He supports universal pre-K, expanded home visiting, improved teacher diversity, and eliminating the funding gap between white and non-white districts, and rich and poor districts.

On the topic of higher education, he wants to make two years of community college tuition-free for hard-working students. Under Biden’s plans, there would be a $50 million investment in workforce training, including apprenticeships.

Economy

Biden puts a heavy emphasis on the middle class. He says the first step in ending economic inequality is reversing tax cuts for the super-wealthy. The former vice president proposes an increase to the federal minimum wage to $15. He is pro-union and collective bargaining.

Biden has separate plans for older and rural Americans that also focus on rebuilding the middle class.

“We must enforce existing trade laws and invest in the competitiveness of our workers and communities here at home, so that they compete on a level playing field. Then, we need to write the rules of the road for international trade through a modern, inclusive process,” Biden says.

Immigration

“It’s no secret that our immigration system is broken, and for years, we have lacked the political will to fix it. We can secure our border and enforce our laws without tossing aside our values, our principles, and our humanity. Putting people in cages and tearing children away from their parents isn’t the answer,” Biden says.

As president, he says he will undo the damage he says President Donald Trump caused to reclaim America’s values by modernizing the immigration system, committing to asylum-seekers and refugees, and implement effective border screenings.

Criminal Justice

Biden says we can and must reduce the number of people incarcerated in this country while reducing crime. That involves shifting the criminal justice systems focus on redemption and rehabilitation, he said.

He calls for decriminalizing marijuana and expunging cannabis convictions, ending mandatory minimums and eliminating the death penalty. He wants the end of private prisons.

Biden also points out racial, gender and income-based disparities.

