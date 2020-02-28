Democratic presidential hopeful: Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives to participate in the tenth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren

Currently: Senator from Massachusetts since 2013

Past: Special adviser for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel

Health Care

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders both have “Medicare for all” plans. Warren makes it a top priority of her first term to reverse what she calls the Trump Administration’s “sabotage of our health care.”

In the first 100 days, she says she will pursue anti-corruption reforms and fast track budget legislation. The plan restores health care competition, reins in out-of-control prescription drug costs, and enforces mental health and substance use treatment requirements.

Warren says switching to her system will cost less than the current set-up, which leaves 24 million without insurance coverage. Funding sources will remain the same, but individual health care spending will drop dramatically, she says.

Gun Policy

Warren blames NRA-backed members of Congress for stopping the passage of sensible gun legislation. She says wants required background checks, reporting on multiple purchases and raisins the minimum age to 18. She also proposes a federal licensing system and increased taxes on gun manufacturers.

“Faced with a complex and entrenched public health crisis, made worse by the ongoing inability of a corrupt government to do anything about it, it’s easy to despair. But we are not incapable of solving big problems,” Warren writes.

Education

Warren intends to fight against segregation and discrimination in schools. She also wants to provide warm and safe school buildings, treat staff like professionals and stop the privatization of public education.

The current state of student debt reduces home ownership, leads to fewer people starting businesses and forcing students to drop out, Warren says. Her plan cancels debt for more than 95 percent of those with student loans, and giving Americans the chance to attend two-year or four-year public college without paying tuition.

Economy

It’s time to stop with excuses like globalization, automation and skills gap, Warrens says. Instead, she is pursuing an agenda of economic patriotism. Her points include more actively managing our current value to promote exports and domestic manufacturing, leveraging federal R&D to create domestic jobs, scaling up apprenticeship programs and restructuring worker training programs. She has a separate plan on green manufacturing. Warren also calls for consolidating some of 58 programs in 11 federal agencies that provide support to American manufacturing.

When it comes to trade, Warren wants to work with countries that enforce labor rights, protect trafficking victims and are part of the Paris Climate agreement.

Immigration

Warren calls President Donald Trump’s policy on immigrants, “a dark moment in our nation’s history,” saying Americans are rightfully horrified by the separation of and detention of families at our border.

She proposes an extensive plan to tackle generations of racial injustice and systemic discrimination. That includes protecting those seeking asylum and decriminalizing migration. Warrens says she wants to end unnecessary detention and close private detention facilities, while expanding legal immigration and making it easier for those eligible for citizenship to naturalize.

Criminal Justice

The U.S. has the highest rate of incarceration in the world. Plus, black Americans are more likely to be arrested, charged, wrongfully convicted and given harsher sentences than white Americans, according to Warren. That’s why calls for comprehensive sentencing reform, as well as rewriting laws to decriminalize marijuana.

“Equal justice also demands that everybody—no matter how wealthy or well-connected—is held accountable when they break the law,” she says.

She also supports ending private prisons, expanding mental health and addiction treatment, and increasing federal funding for law enforcement training. She is in favor of ending the death penalty.

