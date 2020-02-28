Democratic presidential hopeful: Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential frontrunner Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks to supporters on February 27, 2020 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Sanders, a self described democratic-socialist, is coming under increasing criticism from mainstream democrats for his liberal positions and views on Socialism, which they feel will make him vulnerable to Donald Trump in the general election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders

Currently: Senator from Vermont since 2007

Past: Member of U.S. House of Representatives, mayor of Burlington

Health Care

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both have “Medicare for all” plans. He cites a Yale study that the plan will save more than $450 billion and prevent 68,000 deaths each year. Under his plan, there are, “No networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no copays, no surprise bills,” with a single-payer national health insurance program.

To eliminate the $81 billion in past due medical debt held by 79 million Americans, Sanders would establish an income inequality tax on large corporations.

Gun Policy

Like many of his fellow Democratic president hopefuls, Sanders wants to take on the NRA. He says the country should expand background checks, end the gun show loophole, ban the sales of assault weapons and prohibit high-capacity ammunition magazines. He wants to crack down on straw purchases and ban 3-D printing of firearms and bump stocks.

Education

Under Sanders’ education plan, he would combat school segregation, end profit-motivated charter schools and give teachers a starting salary of no less than $60,000. He also wants to provide year-round, free school meals.

He says high education should be a right for all. That means making public colleges and universities tuition free, and reducing student debt.

“Forty or 50 years ago… if you received a high school degree, the odds were pretty good that you would be able to get a decent paying job, raise a family, buy a house, buy a car, all on one income,” Sanders says. “But that is not the world we live in today.”

Economy

“In the wealthiest nation in the history of the world, everyone who can work in America should have the right to a decent-paying job. We can and should have a full-employment economy,” Sanders says. He pushes for a federal jobs guarantee and 20 million jobs as part of the Green New Deal.

Sanders wants to rewrite all of the United States’ trade deals to prevent outsourcing American jobs, eliminate incentives that make it easier to ship jobs overseas and sign an executive order to end federal contracts to companies that outsource.

Immigration

Sanders supports a moratorium on deportations until past and present policies can be thoroughly examined. He wants to reinstate and expand DACA, develop humane policies for those seeking asylum and reforming immigration enforcement. That includes breaking up ICE and CBP.

Sanders, the son of an immigrant, blasts President Donald Trump’s actions, saying he uses, ” hateful and disgusting rhetoric to try to dehumanize an entire group of people, and he has used the power of the federal government to mistreat and terrorize immigrants at the border and in our communities.”

Criminal Justice

“We are going to end the international embarrassment of having more people in jail than any other country on earth,” Sanders said. “Instead of spending $80 billion a year on jails and incarceration, we are going to invest in jobs and education for our young people.”

Sanders said he wants to ban for-profit prisons, end cash bail, abolish the death penalty, get rid of mandatory sentencing minimums and eliminate “three strikes” laws.”

A large part of his criminal justice policy involves ending the war on drugs and stop criminalizing addiction. That involves legalizing marijuana and expunging past convictions for pot.

