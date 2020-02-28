Democratic presidential hopeful: Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is interviewed on MSNBC inside the spin room at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino after the Democratic presidential primary debate on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six candidates qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, which comes just days before the Nevada caucuses on February 22. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Amy Klobuchar

Currently: Senator from Minnesota since 2007

Past: County Attorney of Hennepin County

Health Care

The Minnesota Senator says she will propose legislation for universal health care, which Medicare or Medicaid, and improves the Affordable Care Act.

During her first 100 days, Klobachar says she will allow the safe import of prescription drugs from countries like Canada. Her health care plan also highlights mental health and addiction, with early intervention initiatives and broader access to treatment.

Gun Policy

The Senator says that as president, she will stand up for universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole, banning bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, raising the age to buy assault weapons and prohibiting posting online codes for 3-D printed firearms.

She wants the CDC to study gun violence as a public health issue.

Economy

“In America, no matter where you come from, who you know, or where you live, if you work hard, you should be able to make it in this country. But that’s not the case for too many people in today’s economy,” Klobachar says.

Her economic plan is highlighted by a desire to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and enforce it. She also supports updating policies to protect gig workers in the changing economy. She’s in favor of doing more to help small businesses and entrepreneurs. Klobachar supports unions and collective bargaining rights.

A large part of her policy centers on governing with fiscal responsibility to tackle the national debt.

Education

Klobachar proposes a historic investment in public education to increase teacher pay, close the opportunity gap and boost STEM education.

She supports providing tuition-free one and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications, as well as high school programs that prepare students for jobs available in today’s workforce.

Immigration

Also mentioned in her first 100 days plan is immigration. She calls for negotiations for comprehensive immigration reform, which includes a pathway to citizenship, the DREAM Act and border security. She says comprehensive immigration could reduce the deficit by $158 billion.

Criminal Justice

Klobachar wants to create a clemency advisory board and position in the White House. The plans on her website do not list any other specifics related to criminal justice.

