Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders holding rally in Cleveland this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Cleveland ahead of Ohio’s primary election.

Sen. Sanders will speak at the Huntington Convention Center on Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

The rally is free and open to the public. Entrance to the event is first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in Cleveland on Tuesday. According to his official website, he will be speaking at Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center. Doors will open at 8:15 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and must RSVP in advance.

The appearances come ahead of the Ohio primary on March 17.

It’s now a two-man race for the Democratic nomination between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. They have more than 500 delegates a piece in the race to hit 1,991 before the Democratic National Convention in July.

Former New York City Mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced they were ending their campaigns after poor performances on Super Tuesday.

