Democrat Morgan Harper announces run for US Senate race in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Morgan Harper, consumer protection attorney and community organizer, announced plans to file paperwork Wednesday to enter the United States Senate race in Ohio.

She’s running for the seat that will be vacated by Republican Senator Rob Portman.

“We need fresh, new leadership in Washington and a new game plan. This campaign is going to be built from the ground up, door by door, block by block not only to win, but to deliver real change. It’s our turn,” Harper said in a press release.

Harper is a Black woman who lived in a foster home.

She was adopted and raised by an immigrant from Trinidad.

The 38-year-old Stanford-educated attorney won 32% of the primary vote against veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty in Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District last year.

Harper served during the Obama administration at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Harper will hold a launch rally at the Statehouse in Columbus Saturday to kick off a statewide tour.

She faces 10-term Congressman Tim Ryan in the Democratic primary.