(WJW) — A beloved Hollywood superstar’s life was turned upside when a terrible illness came for his body.

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis, 68, was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which affects the front part of the brain causing a person to have difficulty with memory, walking and talking, among a range of other symptoms. For years prior he’d been dealing with symptoms, and last year was diagnosed with a cognitive ability illness called aphasia, causing him to step away from his career.

In honor of World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness week, Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis went on the Today Show to discuss her husband’s condition and how it is to be a caretaker.

“What I’m learning is that dementia is hard,” Emma said on the show. “It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Emma and Bruce have two daughters together and Bruce has three other daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Emma admitted she didn’t know if Bruce understands what is happening to his body, but that each day is different.

“There’s so many beautiful things happening in our lives,” she added. “It’s just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is. He would really want that for me and our family.”

