(WJW) – A Delta Air Lines flight was less than an hour into an eight-hour trip to Spain when it had to turn around after a passenger reportedly had diarrhea throughout the cabin.

Delta flight 194, carrying 336 passengers, left the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the evening on Sept. 1, heading to Barcelona.

But according to Flightradar24, the Airbus A350 turned around over Virginia, arriving back in Atlanta a little more than two hours after departing.

An aviation enthusiast posted the supposed audio transmission to X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, you can hear the pilot say to air traffic control, “it’s just a biohazard issue… We had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

“Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess,” said a commenter on the post. “The pilots made the right decision to turn around.”

“My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad,” said another. “After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned.”

FOX 8 reached out to Delta for comment. A spokesperson released the following statement:

“Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue. Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

A Delta spokesperson said the flight arrived in Barcelona about eight hours behind schedule.