Delta Flight Diverted To Airport After Nose Caved In Due To Hail

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A plane from Miami bound for LaGuardia Airport was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after being struck by hail.

Delta Air Lines flight 1076 from Palm Beach International landed safely at JFK at 6:55 p.m. Monday evening after reporting a problem with navigation equipment, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Photos show the plane’s nosed caved in.

“Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK out of an abundance of caution following a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and without incident and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft,” Delta said in a statement.

There were 43 passengers on board.

Despite early speculation that the damage may have been caused by a bird strike, Delta later said the impact was caused by hail.

A bird strike is what prompted the “Miracle On The Hudson,” when Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009.

