LIVE: Delta Alpha Lambda hosts annual holiday food basket giveaway for families in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is continuing its annual tradition of handing out holiday food baskets to families in need.

The event will be held at the Alpha Education and Leadership Development Center located at 2820 E. 116th Street in Cleveland from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Organizers plan to give out more than 150 baskets to families in the Buckeye community.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: