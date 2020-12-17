Delivery driver caught on video throwing packages twice

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- A local family is outraged after they say a delivery driver threw packages at their front stoop two separate times this week.

Brandon Nabors said his home surveillance camera captured the driver first throwing a package at his Parma Heights front door from about 10 feet away Monday.

“I was pretty angry,” Nabors said.

The driver appears to work for a FedEx subcontractor. Despite the family’s complaints to FedEx after the first incident, Nabors said the same driver was caught on camera throwing another package at their front stoop two days later.

Nabors said the packages contained Christmas gifts for his kids, and he and his wife are not yet sure if anything was damaged.

Nabors – who is a deliver driver himself – understands it’s a busy and stressful time for drivers, but he’s worried the same thing could be happening to other customers.

“You can’t take it out on somebody’s property. He didn’t pay for that, we did,” he said. “I don’t want to see the guy get fired, but he needs to be disciplined for it or reprimanded for it and not do it again.”

A FedEx spokesperson said the company is taking steps to address the incident.

“While we have not been provided an opportunity to view the video, the behavior reported would not be acceptable and consistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers,” the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8 News.

“We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”

