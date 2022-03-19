CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of delays at Hopkins Airport Saturday morning because of problems with baggage screening machines.

An Airport spokesperson told us this revolved around equipment used by Transportation Security Administration which is not visible to the travelling public.

The TSA sent us a statement indicating the problems took hours to resolve.

The TSA statement said, “After an issue was detected around 4:15 a.m. today, two of TSA’s three checked baggage screening machines at CLE were rebooted this morning, causing some delays with operations. The system was fully operational by 9:45 a.m. TSA stayed in contact and provided updates to Cleveland Hopkins and our airline partners throughout.”

The TSA also indicated, “No impact was felt at the passenger screening checkpoints.“

But, the airport told us the equipment issues did affect flights for multiple airlines.

As of late morning, the airport told us it could take some time to fully determine how many Saturday morning flights were delayed specifically because of this problem.

