(WJW) — Powerball had it’s fair share of drama over the weekend after a security glitch delayed the April 9 drawing until the overnight hours.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are: 06-16-31-62-66 Powerball-18.

Powerball says retailers may begin paying claims on winning tickets from those April 9 drawings.

The new estimated jackpot – $288 million – for the April 11 Powerball drawing has posted to Powerball’s site.

The cash value is $178.3 million.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

