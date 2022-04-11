(WJW) — Powerball had it’s fair share of drama over the weekend after a security glitch delayed the April 9 drawing until the overnight hours.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are: 06-16-31-62-66 Powerball-18.
Powerball says retailers may begin paying claims on winning tickets from those April 9 drawings.
The new estimated jackpot – $288 million – for the April 11 Powerball drawing has posted to Powerball’s site.
The cash value is $178.3 million.
Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.
Find out more about Powerball here.