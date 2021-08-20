District to pay parents $700 to take their children to school

(Watch our story on Northeast Ohio schools dealing with bus driver shortages in the video player above)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WJW)– A Delaware charter school is offering to pay parents to drive their children to class as it deals with a bus driver shortage.

EastSide Charter School in Wilmington said it wants to give parents $700 for the year per child for dropping off and picking up their child. That means a parent or guardian of three could get $2,100 a year.

“Delaware is currently facing a bus driver shortage. We believe that empowering parents is the best solution,” the school said on its website. “We will still be offering School Buses this year for anyone that requires transportation.”

EastSide Charter School parents are asked to fill out a survey gauging interest.