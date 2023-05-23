AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – After a successful pilot program, Akron city leaders announced Thursday that they will be making speed tables permanent throughout the city.

According to city leaders, speeding drivers remain one of the most common concerns among residents.

“It’s ridiculous,” said resident Delshawn Davis. “Oh, about 70 miles per hour.”

In March 2022, they launched a safety initiative and placed temporary speed tables which are basically large, wide rubber speed bumps throughout the city.

They say the data gathered shows the bumps lowered speed by six to eight miles per hour.

“They did slow down, so that was a good thing,” said Christine Robinson, who lives near Crosby Street, which was one of the locations.

Starting in June, the city will begin installing 21 permanent speed tables in all 10 wards.

The following locations were selected based on residents feedback and complaints, traffic engineering and Akron police:

Ward 1 Crosby St. (561 and 442)

Ward 1 Maple St. (90S. Maple)

Ward 2 Gorge Blvd. (1210 and 1266)

Ward 3 W Miller Ave. (205 and 275)

Ward 3 / 4 – Diagonal Rd. (1416 and 1469)

Ward 4 Wildwood Ave. (263 and 356)

Ward 4 – Storer Ave., south of Copley Rd. (717 and 774)

Ward 5 – Inman St. (758 and 783 Corice – on Inman)

Ward 6 – Wedgewood Dr. (2162 and 2262)

Ward 7 – N. Firestone Blvd. (213 and 271 )

Ward 8 – Castle Blvd. (270, 267, 323 and 324)

Ward 8 Garman Rd. (1199 and 1262)

Ward 9 – Florida Ave. (864 and 926)

Ward 9 – 13th St. (1815 and 1908)

Ward 10 – Adelaide Blvd. (1757 and 1866)

Other traffic calming measures will eventually also be installed, including flashing speed notification signs.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Robinson. “People drive too fast and they need to slow down.”

“It’s needed, it’s definitely needed,” Davis said.

Residents can read the entire report from the 2022 pilot program and learn more about ongoing surveys here.