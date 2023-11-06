(WJW) – The Cleveland Browns got their first shutout Sunday since 2007 in their dominant victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdowns, and the Browns held the Cardinals to just 58 yards in a 27-0 win.

“It feels good to win one, and be that team that you should be,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said about the win Monday on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Now, it gets tougher.

The Browns are headed to AFC North Division leader the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“As well as the defense played on Sunday, they got to play better,” Pruitt said.

“We got a defense that can beat them!” he added.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 05: Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns sacks Clayton Tune #15 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns defense tackled the Cardinals quarterback 7 times in Sunday’s game.

However, the defense also took a big blow with the loss of Jedrick Wills Jr. The LT was carted off the field in the 3rd quarter with a knee injury.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 05: Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after suffering an injury during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Browns were already without starting RT Jack Conklin, who has been out since a knee injury in Week 1.

Pruitt says the impact will be felt.

“It’s huge,” Pruitt said about the loss.

He also talked about how Deshaun Watson looked in his first game since a rotator cuff injury.

“His aim back in the game isn’t at 100%,” Pruitt said, talking about how opponents would try to disrupt the Browns offense.

Baltimore is on a 4-game winning streak, just off a blowout win over Seattle.

The Browns face the Ravens in an AFC North battle Sunday at Baltimore at 1 p.m.

The Ravens lead the division at 7-3. The Browns, along with all other teams in the division, are at 5-3.