CLEVELAND (WJW) – The trial for a woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve resumes on Tuesday.

Shane Bartek police photo. Courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

18-year-old Tamara McLoyd is accused of carjacking, shooting and killing off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Last week, prosecutors showed social media posts of McLoyd celebrating the New Year shortly after the murder.

Prosecutors also shared with the jury surveillance video that showed the violent carjacking, as well as the accused killer’s confession.

Prosecutors finished their case before a jury on Thursday.

McLoyd’s lawyers will now get a chance to defend her. They have not said if McLoyd will take the stand.