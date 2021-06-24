Live video: Defendant sentenced for assisted suicide in 17-year-old’s death

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The defendant will be sentenced for contributing to the death of a 17-year-old in Brecksville Reservation on Thursday.

Duncan McElroy, 20, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor and assisted suicide in April.

McElroy met the victim about two weeks before the teen’s death. The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department said the defendant and the victim bought a gun and ammunition on July 12, 2019 before going to the Brecksville Reservation.

Metroparks and Brecksville police responded to the area after McElroy called 911 to report the teen’s death. The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head.