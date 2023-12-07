CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two of rock’s most iconic bands are coming to Cleveland.

Journey and Def Leppard have announced a stadium tour across North America. Stopping at 23 cities, including Cleveland’s Progressive Field on July 30.

According to a press release, “This legendary collaboration promises a musical journey

like no other, igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems.”

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The sale for the general public begins Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

The bands will be joined by Heart.

