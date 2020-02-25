Deer runs through Norwalk house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW)-- Bob Barker and Theresa Fisher were relaxing in their living room Thursday evening when they saw the most unexpected of house guests.

"All of a sudden we hear this big crash and we could see the doors were open," Barker said. There was shattered glass from the front door across their kitchen and dining room floors.

Then, they saw a deer leap up from the kitchen floor.

"We both jumped up and then once we saw the deer, we were looking at each other like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a deer in the house.'"

The deer ran into the bedroom finding the only clear pathway. They pulled the door shut to keep things controlled until police arrived.

"Oh yeah, she was pounding and against the walls and trying to bust. She was trying to get out that window," Barker said of the only bedroom window.

The deer had been hurt in the commotion.

"She had blood on the walls and windowsill, and she was trying to get out the window."

Barker said the deer was possibly spooked when a neighbor said their dog started barking at it. The couple said about five police units came to their aid.

"Very happy, they were here within minutes," Barker said of the response.

With the officers' help, Bob and Theresa were able to coax the deer out of the bedroom.

"We took the dining room table, flipped it up on its side, so we made a pathway straight out the door."

Out the door, Barker said, hopefully for good, telling us he hasn't seen it since and hopes he never does.